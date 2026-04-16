New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that discussions regarding the Women's Reservation Bill and the proposed delimitation exercise would take place in Parliament.

"Further discussions on this will take place in the House," Meghwal told ANI, responding to queries on the Women's Reservation Bill and delimitation.

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Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday strongly criticised the three Bills being taken up in the Lok Sabha, alleging that while they are being presented as measures for women's reservation, their real focus is on delimitation and could significantly alter the balance of representation among states.

He said the Opposition sees serious concerns in the proposals and demanded that one-third of the current Lok Sabha strength be reserved for women, including those from SC, ST and OBC communities, calling it a more democratic approach aligned with constitutional values.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning also burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census.

Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.

The three important bills are likely to be introduced in the special session of Parliament starting today, including one to reserve seats for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and another to redraw constituency boundaries.

The opposition has raised concerns about the reasons for changing these boundaries and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, are slated to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The government has been seeking opposition support to implement the women's reservation bill since the 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the 2011 Census. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)