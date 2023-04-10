Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): An incident of stone-pelting occurred between two groups of men over a cricket match on Sunday," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Satyapal Singh, Etawah.

According to ASP Rural, the incident was triggered by a discussion of a cricket match which took place on Saturday.

Detailing the incident, ASP Singh said, "There were two parties in which stone pelting took place. The two parties had scuffles earlier as well on the basis of the cricket team. They had a match again on Saturday, and the discussions of Saturday's match triggered the stone pelting incident of Sunday."

"Action has already been taken, now a case will be filed against the accused. No shots were fired. Stones were pelted at each other but no one got hurt," ASP added.

Informing about the arrest of the accused, ASP Singh said, "Some have been arrested and those who are left will also be arrested soon. A case will be registered against the accused under serious sections".

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

