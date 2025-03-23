Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday that during the recent National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme attended by five Supreme Court judges in Manipur's Imphal, discussions were held on ways to fast-track peace restoration in the violence-hit state.

The Minister, who was in Manipur's Imphal, also highlighted the efforts of the BJP-led Central government to restore normalcy in Manipur, adding that the issue was also taken up for discussion in Parliament.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Reviewing Eligibility Criteria, To Cut Benefits for 8.5 Lakh Women.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on the 12th anniversary of the establishment of the Manipur High Court, Meghwal said, "Five Supreme Court judges attended the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) programme in Manipur. I was there, too. We spoke at the event about how we are going to fast-track peace restoration (in Manipur). We discussed Manipur in the Parliament too... The Home Minister said that the proposal for Manipur after the President's Rule will be discussed in detail in the Parliament."

Earlier, a five-member Supreme Court delegation led by Justice BR Gavai arrived in Manipur's Imphal. The delegation included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar. During their visit, the Supreme Court Judges also inspected a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur.

Also Read | Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Says 'AAP B-Team of BJP', Questions CM Bhagwant Mann on Jailed MP Amritpal Singh.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The violence in Manipur, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki communities, erupted following a rally by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

The violence had gripped the entire state, prompting the Central government to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)