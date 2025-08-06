New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday attended a meeting on the water-sharing issue under the chairmanship of Water Resources Minister CR Patil.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said later that the discussion on SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal) issue took place in a good atmosphere.

"This issue has been ongoing for a long time... The matter is also in the Supreme Court. Today, discussions took place in a good atmosphere... The Supreme Court had said that if this issue can be resolved through talks, meetings should be held... Some positive steps are being taken... " Bhagwant Mann said.

"There is no fight between the people of Punjab and Haryana, but it has been politicised. Both Chief Ministers and the Jal Shakti Minister held the meeting, and positive decisions have emerged. A path forward can be created, for which a meeting will be held before the 13th... I was successful in presenting Punjab's perspective, and I hope the central government will consider it," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister told the media that the meeting marked a significant step forward in the ongoing dialogue over the SYL issue between Haryana and Punjab.

The talks were held in a cordial and cooperative atmosphere, he said.

"This is a long-standing issue. A positive discussion was held on July 9. It took a step forward today. I am sure that when we go to the court on August 13, the atmosphere will be even more positive," he told reporters.

He said that the issue has been under discussion for a long time, and earlier deliberations held on July 9 had already indicated a positive shift.

"This time, we have moved a step further. The discussions were held in an even more constructive environment," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that Haryana will present its case in a positive and solution-oriented manner before the Supreme Court on August 13.

"We are confident that a fair and favourable resolution will be achieved," he added.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that the Indus Waters Treaty is a separate subject, and under that context, Rajasthan will also be entitled to its share of water. (ANI)

