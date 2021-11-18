New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) On the fourth Naturopathy Day, Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai on Thursday launched a campaign initiated by the Surya Foundation and International Naturopathy Organisation (INO) to propagate among the masses the self-healing system using natural remedies.

As part of the 'Disease-Free India' campaign, naturopathy camps will be held under the guidance of Surya Foundation chairman Jaiprakash Agarwal where people will be given consultation on the way of healthy living following ancient natural cure regimes, the INO said in a statement.

At the launch event, the minister said the Surya Foundation INO has been organizing various activities for the last 25 years to propagate naturopathy and to take its benefits and knowledge at every door.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, Yoga guru Ramdev said naturopathy has been followed for centuries and yet much more effort is required to be made by the Ayush Ministry to refine it.

Surya Foundation INO Chairman Jaiprakash Agarwal said, "Naturopathy is very cheap and readily available to all of us and can be learned by everyone. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayush Ministry is doing a remarkable job. Besides, the INO works are also commendable in taking naturopathy to every doorstep."

