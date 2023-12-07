Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) The death of Disha Salian, manager of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being raised to defame Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and also to pressure his party which is seeking to corner the Maharashtra government in the on-going Winter Session, party leader Anil Parab said on Thursday.

MLC Parab said a closure report has been filed in the Salian death case by the Mumbai police and political rivals are raising "stale" issues.

"The issue is being raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray and also so that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should not take an aggressive stand during the Winter Session of state legislature. We are not going to be cowed down by this," Parab claimed.

In the Winter Session held last year, Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe the death of Salian.

According to the Mumbai Police, Salian committed suicide on June 9, 2020.

Some leaders have alleged she was murdered and have sought to drag Aaditya Thackeray into the case.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said appointing a SIT was a demand made since a long time by many leaders.

"Many leaders had raised doubts in the Disha Salian case. But even if it is delayed, the government has appointed SIT to address the doubts," Darekar said.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad said there is no question of putting Aaditya Thackeray in trouble.

"(Union minister) Narayan Rane and (BJP MLA) Nitesh Rane had been raising the issue for an impartial probe, but his (Aaditya's) father (Uddhav Thackeray) was the CM," he said.

An SIT will clear all doubts, Lad claimed.

