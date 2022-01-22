Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the dismissal of the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state.

The MVA government, formed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has waived off fine and interest amount of a residential project linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, which is a violation of oath taken at the time of assuming office, Patil said in a statement after meeting the governor.

"The state finance department had objected to such a proposal earlier but it was set aside by the state government. We will approach the Lokayukta regarding this and also try to take the matter to court,” Patil said.

