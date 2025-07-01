Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, on his visit to Dipka mines in Chattisgarh highlighted that displacement is the biggest hurdle in mining area and it is not carried out timely, then the target of coal production cannot be achieved.

The minister expressed this while visiting Dipka mines of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on Monday. On the occasion, the minister planted a sapling as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and also laid the foundation stone of the security complex. Meanwhile, the minister closely took stock of the works and felicitated the workers of the mines.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the biggest hurdle in this mining area (referring to Dipka) is displacement, and the Chhattisgarh government is supporting this task very well. The target of coal production cannot be achieved if displacement does not take place timely. Officials have detailed how they are working tirelessly to establish coordination in the displacement of people and ensure their rehabilitation at different places.

While visiting Dipka viewpoint, the minister reviewed mine production, productivity and operations, engaging in detailed discussion with officials. Dubey was detailed about the project's progress, production capacity and future plans.

"The target of coal production was less last year because the availability of land was lower. This time, we have adequate land, and this will result in achieving the target and progressing further," said Dubey.

The minister further said that the coal sector has a vital role to play in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the coal sector has achieved unprecedented progress, where once there were concerns about coal shortages, today, power plants have abundant coal reserves, ensuring uninterrupted energy production. Alongside coal production, special emphasis is being laid on green mining and environmental sustainability. Coal India is also actively working in the domain of critical minerals. SECL's contribution in meeting the nation's energy requirements is highly commendable, and the company is also at the forefront of social responsibility.

Upon his arrival in Raipur, the minister paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and they discussed accelerating land acquisition and rehabilitation processes for the expansion of coal projects in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

