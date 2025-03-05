Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) A dispute over land for cremation erupted in a village in Rajasthan's Dausa district after a landowner refused to allow a funeral on his property, claiming it was his private land.

The funeral procession for Bhoor Singh Saini (35), who passed away due to illness, was delayed for nearly five hours.

Villagers, frustrated by the obstruction, staged a protest by placing the deceased's body on the road. They argued that cremations had been held on this land for years, but the new owner of the property stopped them from using the field.

"Cremations have been held on this land for years. The new owner of the land is refusing to let us conduct the funeral," Vishram Meena, a relative of the deceased, told reporters.

The landowner, Hariom Saini, defended his position, saying, "This is my private land, and there is a standing crop here. I cannot allow the cremation to take place."

Tensions escalated as both parties confronted and allegedly hit each other.

The police arrived at the scene and intervened, and the local sarpanch, along with other officials, also came to mediate the situation.

Deputy SP of Manpur, Deepak Meena, later confirmed that the issue was settled and the cremation proceeded as planned.

