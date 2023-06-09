Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Friday slammed Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for stating that he would take a "revolutionary decision" on the disqualification petitions of 16 MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who broke away from the Shiv Sena in June last year.

Also Read | WhatsApp Scam in Kolkata: Online Fraudsters Hack Woman’s Meta-Owned Messaging App After Her WiFi Malfunctions, Ask Money From Her Contact Numbers; Complaint Registered.

The Supreme Court, in its order on May 11, had asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp within a "reasonable" period.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked for Killing Snake, Setting It on Fire in Budaun.

In a statement issued during the day, Maharashtra Congress Atul Londhe said, "Narwekar's statement on taking a revolutionary decision gives a glimpse of which way the decision can go. It is not good for a democracy to have a biased Assembly Speaker."

Pointing out that the Speaker was yet to act even after a month of the SC order that underlined "reasonable period", Londhe said the decision on disqualification of the MLAs should not be revolutionary but should be taken in accordance with the Constitution.

He asserted that the Shinde government was unconstitutional as the actions of the governor at the time and the Shinde camp's appointment of party whip were termed illegal.

In its May 11 order, the apex court passed critical remarks against then governor BS Koshyari.

Narwekar is a law student and it is expected that he takes a decision based on the Constitution as well as the Prohibition of Defection Act and Rules, Londhe asserted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)