New Delhi, Nov 17: SM Khan, a distinguished senior Indian Information Service officer who was the press secretary to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, died at a private hospital on Sunday after a brief illness, according to his family.

He was 67. Khan is survived by his wife and three children. He was a prominent figure in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), serving as the longest-serving information officer for the agency from 1989 to 2002.

Throughout his tenure, he became the face of the CBI, regularly addressing the media during high-profile cases, including the Bofors scandal, stock exchange scams and various white-collar crimes. Following his extensive service with the CBI, Khan was appointed as the press secretary to the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a role in which he further solidified his reputation in public communication. After Kalam's term, Khan moved to a prestigious position as the director general of News at Doordarshan. Prominent Coaching Institute Faculty Dies After Suicide Attempt in Kota.

In addition to his notable career in public service, Khan authored a book titled "People's President", which was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also held the position of vice president and trustee at the India Islamic and Cultural Centre, contributing to cultural dialogue and community development.

Khan's passing marks the end of an era for Indian public service and media relations, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and dedication to his work.

His burial and last rites will be performed in his hometown Khujra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

