New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka metro station here and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Stirs Row Amid Language War, Says 'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri'.

A massive fire ripped through the three-storey commercial building in West Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead, police said.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," the President tweeted.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit’s Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Attack After Outrage in Valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)