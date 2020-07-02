Muzaffarnagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Authorities at the district jail here have set up a separate 'quarantine barrack' to keep new inmates after five prisoners were tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to the district jail authorities, a total of five prisoners have been found to be infected with the disease in the past few days including two inmates who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

"A section of the jail has been declared as the quarantine barrack for housing new inmates," a prison official said.

