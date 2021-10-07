Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target, said Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday.

"Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. The government of India's claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. Its sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests," Mufti tweeted quoting a media report on teachers' killing.

Also Read | Assam: Man Dies of Snakebite While Showing Off His King Cobra Catch in Cachar, Watch Video.

Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattum also expressed his condolences over the killing.

"Heartbroken devastated and shattered by the news of the brutal killing of two school teachers at a school in Eidgah. No words can express my anger and anguish. My heart goes out to their families. I stand by them in this hour of grief and trauma. Inconsolable tragedy!" Junaid tweeted.

Also Read | Madurai Shocker: Man Elopes With 17-Year-Old Girl, Arrested for Marrying and Raping Her.

As many as two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was also shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)