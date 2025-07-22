Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) Noting that a disturbing wave of crimes against women is gripping Odisha, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state's BJP government must act immediately to restore trust in the system.

Deeply saddened over Tuesday's news about rape in Jajpur, gangrapes in Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri and sexual assault in Puri, Patnaik said, "these incidents horrifies all of us".

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas of Thane on July 25-26, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

"A disturbing wave of crimes against women is gripping Odisha. Both in cities and villages, the streets have become increasingly unsafe for women-- in broad daylight and night," the BJD president said in a post on X.

Noting that a young student heading to school or college or returning from tutorial classes cannot be sure of her safety, Odisha's former five-time chief minister said that danger now lurks in everyday normal places. "This surge in sexual assaults reflects a troubling erosion of law enforcement. When the various ranks of the police face interference and political pressure, accountability weakens -- and women and girls pay the price first," he said.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal: MoS Jitin Prasada Says 'Indian Government Will Ensure Country's Interests Are Protected' As Bilateral Trade Agreement Inches Closer.

Adding to this concern, Patnaik noted that the US Government last month issued a Level 2 travel advisory that listed Odisha among six Indian states where American employees must seek special approval to travel beyond capital cities.

While the state has seen a decline in Maoist activity and there is minimal terrorism, this inclusion likely reflects concerns over rising crimes against women, he said.

Patnaik also pointed out that the July 17 directive by Ravenshaw University in Cuttack which banned women from staying on campus beyond 5:30 pm. This further exposed the crisis, he said, adding that though it was withdrawn after public outrage, the order revealed a mindset that seeks to restrict women instead of making public spaces safer for them. It punished women instead of targeting the real problem, he said.

"Without urgent and decisive police action and political will backing it, this problem will only grow. The political leadership must realise that allowing interference of local party leaders in police stations will only normalise violence across the state, especially gender-based violence," Patnaik said.

Patnaik was the chief minister of Odisha from 2000 to 2024.

"The state BJP government must act immediately to restore safety and rebuild women's trust in the system sworn to protect them," Patnaik said, adding that the BJD will continue to raise its voice for the protection of mothers and sisters in every forum.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)