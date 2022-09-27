Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday visited Baramulla to review the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the district.

Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from September 30, but on Tuesday the visit was postponed and he will now arrive on October 4 to address two mega rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla.

Divisional Commissioner Pole visited Showkat Ali Stadium at Khawaja Bagh in Baramulla to take stock of the arrangements put in place ahead of the VVIP visit, an official spokesman said.

He was accompanied by DGP Dilbagh Singh; ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Sehrish Asgar and others.

Pole chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall, Dak Banglow, where arrangements including traffic plan and media management were discussed, the spokesman said.

On the occasion, Asgar apprised the chair about various measures taken ahead of the VVIP visit, he said.

While discussing the seating and allied arrangements for the upcoming visit, Pole directed that the roads and buildings department will be the nodal agency for stage set up and seating plan at the venue, the spokesman said.

He instructed that ambulances, fire tender vehicles and water tankers shall be kept available at the venue.

On the occasion, a record note was also prepared to ensure that elaborate arrangements are put in place ahead of the visit of the VVIP to UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

