New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday took stock of the water utility's online tanker management system and grievance redressal helpline and asked officials to attend to all requests for water tankers within one-and-a-half hours.

Officials told Chadha that the number of requests for water tankers in Delhi had increased due to the crisis arising out of Haryana withholding Delhi's share of water.

The DJB VC said that the Haryana government has released 16,000 cusecs of water in the Yamuna from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district and the crisis in the capital will be resolved now.

"Took stock of @DelhiJalBoard's Online Tanker Management System & DJB Grievance Redressal Helpline to ensure that no complaint goes unattended during this crucial period till the time Haryana's discharge of 16000 cusec reaches Delhi and normal supply of piped water is restored," he tweeted.

Chadha himself called up a person who had requested for a water tanker and ascertained the status of the request.

He asked officials to address every request for water tanker within one-and-a-half hours.

Chadha had earlier said that Haryana had been withholding 120 MGD (million gallons a day) water belonging to Delhi, which led to a water crisis in Delhi.

He had said the water level at the Wazirabad pond had hit the lowest mark since 1965 and the river had dried up because of Haryana not releasing water.

The water utility had on Sunday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water.

In 1996, the apex court had told the Haryana government and other states to share the Yamuna's water to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in Delhi.

