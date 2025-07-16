By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday announced a new water policy titled 'One Zone, One Operator', under which the national capital will be divided into eight water service zones, each to be managed by a designated private operator.

Also Read | From National Sports Governance Bill to National Anti-Doping Bill, Here Are 8 New Bills to Be Introduced in Parliament During Monsoon Session.

Under the new water policy of DJB, each operator will be responsible for water supply, sewerage network management, billing, repairs, and reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW), an official stated.

While private operators will manage zonal-level operations, the DJB will continue to oversee water sourcing, purification, and bulk distribution, in addition to monitoring the performance of the private players. The model aims to reduce water wastage, currently estimated at 50 to 52 per cent, and ensure a round-the-clock supply, a source stated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Patient Dies During Surgery for Abdominal Tumour; Family Blames Medical Negligence, Vandalises Hospital.

The "One Zone, One Operator" model is designed on the lines of power distribution companies, to centralise responsibilities and ensure accountability in services.

The rollout will begin with the Wazirabad zone, expected to benefit around 3.16 million residents with improved water supply and sewerage services.

Delhi currently has a 15,600-km-long water distribution network, of which approximately 2,800 km of pipelines are over 30 years old.

At present, the DJB has only 2.9 million water connections, while the city's population exceeds 21.5 million, highlighting significant gaps in the billing system.

On June 29, the Delhi Jal Board, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, rolled out a 45-point action plan aimed at enhancing the capital's water infrastructure, upgrading sewerage networks, increasing transparency in tanker services, and rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna River. The comprehensive plan, backed by a budget of Rs 9,000 crore, is targeted for completion by next year, a senior official confirmed.

The campaign is aimed at providing clean drinking water and achieving a pollution-free Yamuna. The Chief Minister is personally overseeing the efforts, with additional monitoring by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)