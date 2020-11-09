Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday alleged that "corrupt practices" were the reason behind the suicide of retired Bengaluru University professor Ashok Kumar.

"He (Kumar) paid around Rs 2.5 crore to be the next Vice-Chancellor of the Bengaluru University to the powerful people in Karnataka. We heard that many officials and staff including students have clearly discussed that VC post," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He sought a constitution of a Judicial Commission to conduct an enquiry in the matter.

"A Judicial Commission must be constituted and enquiry must be done by the High Court sitting judge in the suspicious death of Ashok Kumar and the Vice chancellor appointment racket," he added.

The 64-year-old retired professor had on Sunday allegedly killed himself at his house in Mico Layout, South Bengaluru. Kumar, who lived with his wife and son, was found hanging at his house on Sunday morning. (ANI)

