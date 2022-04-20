New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Various trader associations and RWAs here on Wednesday welcomed the move to make masks mandatory in public places but urged the Delhi government to hold consultations with them before imposing any further restrictions if Covid cases continues to rise in the capital.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Welcoming the move, Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association, said he never wanted customers to visit shops in Connaught Place without masks and social distancing.

"The government has done a very good thing and I really never wanted people to remove masks while visiting public spaces. We will implement and follow it strictly in Connaught Place," he said.

Asked if the government imposes further restrictions, including the odd-even scheme, amid rising coronavirus cases, he said, "Let's maintain social distancing and wear masks. We should not go for odd-even scheme.

"However, if things get worse in future, the government should then call the associations for a discussion and we are ready to provide solutions too. The government would not know the ground realities sitting in their office."

Sanjeev Madan, president, Traders Associations of Lajpat Nagar said the government should not have removed the order of wearing of masks. He suggested that the fine amount for violators should also be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

"I feel Rs 500 fine is still very less and it should be increased to at least Rs 1,000, especially because people in Delhi have to be pressured to follow or they would get away using the 'influence factor'. We should have strict adherence and should also follow Covid norms," he said.

Most of the major trader associations, including those at the Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, South Extension and wholesale dealers associations from Chandini Chowk and Sadar Bazar, stressed that they should be called for consultations before imposing further restrictions if the cases continue to rise.

"The government should discuss with the associations before going ahead with any decision. We should be included because we are on the ground facing the challenges.

"We traders jointly could discuss and bring out a solution which would help the government prevent further spread of Covid. We also have families so we would also take things seriously ," said Madan, adding that the market has around 800-1000 shops.

Many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) also welcomed the move to make masks manadatory at public places but also suggested that wearing them in parks or inside private cars should be avoided.

Defence Colony RWA president, Ranjeet Singh, said since cases are going up, the government should have done this at least a week earlier.

"However, better late than never." he said.

Asked if masks should be mandatory in parks, he said "Initially when the Covid started, even though clubs, markets and other places were closed, still cases went up.

"So, it is better that we wear masks in parks even during early mornings and evenings since parks are usually crowded at these times. If there are less number of people, then it can be ignored but not when there are around 30 people inside the park," he opined.

"We also take rounds to checks within the residential colonies and parks if Covid protocols are being followed or not. We also work in coordination with police to ensure complete adherence," Singh said.

Rajiv Kakariya, who is an RWA member of Greater Kailash-1, said, "Wearing masks should be made mandatory for crowded public places like markets, railway stations and bus stands.

"But it should not be mandatory in parks where people for exercise or jogging and even while you are walking alone in this scorching heat keeping social distance or in private cars while travelling alone or with family members," he urged.

Meanwhile, an official government order is awaited regarding the mandatory use of masks.

