Panaji (Goa) [India], July 8 (ANI): The District Magistrate (DM) of North Goa on Friday imposed section 144 near the Assembly Complex at Porvorim and the area under the jurisdiction of Panaji Police Station in Goa.

"District Magistrate, North, has prohibited assembly and gathering of five or more persons and taking out or organizing of processions, the carrying of firearms or weapons of offences such as lathis, swords, daggers or spears, the use of loudspeakers, the shouting of slogans and burning of fire in any public place, street, road, square, thoroughfare, by-lane or in any open space within the radius of 500 meters around the Assembly Complex at Porvorim and the area under the jurisdiction of Panaji Police Station," said an official statement by the District Magistrate.

Also Read | ED Issues Notice to Amnesty India, CEO Aakar Patel; Imposes Rs 61.72 Crore Penalty Under FEMA.

The DM, further directed that the above restriction shall not apply to public servants on duty and to the bonafide marriage of funeral processions or any special occasions which in the opinion of the District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrates, are genuine and for which prior permission in writing has/have been obtained from the DM/ADM or the Sub- Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned.

The said order will come into force at 10 AM on July 11 and will remain in effect until the Assembly Session in Goa is over.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: School Staff Leave for the Day, 5-Year-Old Student Locked Up in Classroom in Ballia.

"This order shall come into force w.e.f. 10.00 am on July 11, 2022, and shall remain in force till the Assembly Session is over," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)