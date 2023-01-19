Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Congress would seek re-election from the Erode east Assembly constituency. The re-poll is being held as Thirumahan Everaa, son of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, died recently.

Also Read | #HockeyWorldCup: #India Beat #Wales 4-2 to Finish Second in Pool D, Will Face New Zealand … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Ally DMK allotted the seat to the national party to seek a mandate in the February 27 byelection.

The DMK on Thursday officially announced allotting the constituency to Congress, which won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections. "A decision to give the Congress the seat was taken at a meeting of Secular Progressive Alliance leaders with DMK president M K Stalin this evening," said a release from the Dravidian party.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Receive Support From Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Leader Seeks Action Against Culprits.

Thirumahan Everaa, 46, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission announced that the bypoll would be held on February 27 and the counting of votes on March 2. Filing of nominations begins on January 31 and the last date for filing is February 7. After scrutiny on February 8, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 10.

Earlier, TNCC president K S Alagiri told reporters: "Congress will contest from Erode east because it is our constituency. We contested and won last time." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)