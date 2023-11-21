Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): The DMK party on Tuesday officially announced its support for the Congress party's candidates in the upcoming 2023 Telangana State Legislative Assembly Election.

In a post on their social media account X, the party has urged all its wings and cadres in Telangana to work diligently towards ensuring victory of "Congress party's candidates on behalf of the INDIA bloc".

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended till December 11 Amid Document Delays.

"All wings and cadres of the DMK party in Telangana State should strive for the victory of the Congress party's candidates on behalf of the INDIA bloc. For the upcoming 2023 Telangana State Legislative Assembly Election, which will be held on November 30, all DMK wings and cadres in Telangana are asked to form an election working committee and work hard with the Congress party to ensure a large margin of victory for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates," the party said in a post on their X account.

The assembly election in Telangana is a three-wheeled contest between the ruling BJP, BRS and Congress.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Jab Did Not Increase Sudden Death Risk Among Young Indian Adults, Family History and Lifestyle Behaviours Likely Causes, Says ICMR Study.

With the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana just a week away, all political parties are making exhaustive efforts and leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.

The state will undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)