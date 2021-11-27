Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres celebrated DMK youth wing secretary and party President MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin's birthday by distributing the relief material to the people affected by heavy rains.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, MLA Ezhilan, MP Kalanidhi Veerasami distributed relief materials to people in the Tenampet area who were affected due to heavy rainfall.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppbpb.gov.in.

While speaking to the media, Education Minister, Anbil Magesh, said, "We celebrate our party youth wing secretary and our friend Udayanidhi's birthday by distributing relief materials to people affected due to rain. We are not celebrating by firing crackers but by giving relief materials to the needy."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting Governor RN Ravi to discuss the situation in the state due to continuous and heavy rainfall, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Mayawati Slams Uttar Pradesh Govt Over Law, Order After Murder of Labourer Family in Prayagraj.

Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)