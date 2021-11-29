Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condemned the suspension of 12 opposition members in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that the Centre revoke the move.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rajni Ashokrao Patil, Four Others Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Members.

"The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs on the very first day of the winter session is highly condemnable. Such acts diminish the democratic spirit of the Parliament. I demand, on behalf of the DMK to revoke the suspension immediately," Stalin said on his twitter handle.

Also Read | Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2021: New Delhi Slips to 39th Rank in Price Rise of Prime Housing Property; Miami 1st with 26% Rise.

Twelve opposition members in Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)