Mumbai, January 28: Bluesky has unveiled its 2026 product roadmap, outlining a major push to improve its core app features and content discovery. The decentralized platform is focusing on shoring up its user experience by introducing long-awaited tools such as post drafts, faster video uploads, and support for longer video formats. These updates come as part of a broader strategy to transition from a period of rapid scaling to a phase of intentional investment in features that differentiate it from centralized competitors like X and Threads.

The platform is also making a significant bet on "live moments," aiming to become the go-to destination for real-time discussions during major events. To support this, Bluesky plans to overhaul its custom feeds by giving them more visibility and providing the internal team with advanced curation tools to surface high-quality content during breaking news, sports, and elections. The goal is to make the app feel more immediate and less like a static scroll of chronological posts. What Is ChatGPT Prism? Know All About OpenAI’s New Free LaTeX-Native Workspace for Scientific Research and Collaboration.

Bluesky Posting Tools

For power users and creators, the addition of a drafts feature marks a critical milestone in the app’s development. Previously, users had to rely on third-party tools or external notes to craft their posts, but the new native support will allow for more seamless content creation. Additionally, the roadmap includes plans to increase the number of photos permitted per post and introduce easier methods for building and managing long-form threads.

To compete with more established video-centric platforms, Bluesky is also refining its media capabilities. The company intends to lift the current three-minute video limit and speed up the processing time for uploads. These improvements are designed to reduce friction for journalists and influencers who have increasingly turned to the network as an alternative to mainstream social media outlets.

Social Media Content Discovery

Discovery is another major pillar of the 2026 roadmap. Bluesky plans to refine its "who to follow" suggestions using better data on user interests to help new arrivals find relevant connections more quickly. The platform’s "Discover" feed will also see the introduction of topic tags, which are intended to make it easier for users to track specific interest-based conversations across the open network. France To Replace Microsoft Teams and Zoom With Sovereign Video Conferencing Platform ‘Visio’ for Government Use by 2027.

Finally, the company is deepening its integration with the "Atmosphere"—the ecosystem of third-party apps built on the AT Protocol. Following the successful rollout of the "Live Now" badge for streamers, Bluesky expects to launch new profile integrations that connect user activity across multiple decentralized apps. This move reinforces the platform's commitment to an open protocol where users own their identity and data across different services.

