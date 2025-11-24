Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary has been booked on charges of sexual assault, blackmail and criminal intimidation following a complaint filed by a 25-year-old woman at the All-Women Police Station in Kotakuppam, Villupuram district.

The case was registered on November 19 and has triggered public concern over political misuse and women's safety in the state.

According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Baskaran, allegedly exploited his proximity to the woman, who had been living with her parents after separating from her husband. The woman, who is currently raising her young son, had been constructing a house using her savings. Baskaran, said to be a neighbour and a local DMK functionary, reportedly offered assistance in procuring building materials and collected money from her under that pretext.

The complaint states that the accused later began persistently harassing her over the phone. When confronted, he allegedly suggested a relationship, claiming that both were unmarried or separated. Upon her refusal, he threatened her reputation and warned her against approaching law enforcement.

The FIR further details a serious escalation of the harassment. One night, the accused allegedly took the complainant to a secluded area, forcibly undressed her, sexually assaulted her, and recorded the act. The video was then allegedly used to blackmail her repeatedly, along with threats to her life.

Police have registered the case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for rape. Further provisions related to intimidation and blackmail are also likely to be invoked as the investigation progresses.

The accused has reportedly not been arrested yet, and the police have stated that an inquiry is underway.

The ruling DMK is yet to issue an official statement on the allegations.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has accused the DMK of shielding sexual offenders and claimed the predatory behaviour of its cadre is now exposed.

"DMK members and functionaries in Tamil Nadu roam freely with a license to loot, assault, exploit, and intimidate, all under the protection of the DMK govt which is busy intimaitdating the opposition," Annamalai said in a post on X on November 22.

"Here is a poor woman who has bravely filed a police complaint after being sexually assaulted by Thiruvakarai Baskaran, a DMK functionary who not only violated her dignity but also recorded the assault and is now threatening her using that video,"Annamalai said.

"Our mothers & sisters do not feel safe under this DMK govt. Tamil Nadu deserves justice, safety, and a government that stands with its people, not with its criminals," the Tamil Nadu BJP leader said.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said , "This is because of the protest that AIADMK undertook at Pulupuram under our ex-Minister CV Shanmugam. Look at the plight of the police force, which is a puppet in the hands of DMK. It has taken four or five days for them to register an FIR, having got the entire evidence on hand and a formal complaint by the victim. This shows that they are waiting for the High Command's approval on whether to proceed with this case or not."

"There is an increase in crimes against women by the police force. The Thiruvannamalai incident and other incidents have come out where the police indulged in crimes against women. DMK functionaries are indulging in these kinds of acts, outraging the modesty of women. It clearly indicates the priority for DMK is to ensure that people who indulge in these kinds of activities are shielded... It's a shame. They should hang their head in shame for nurturing, growing these kinds of anti-social elements within the party..." he said. (ANI)

