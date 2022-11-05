Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Dravda Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday held statewide public meetings to discuss and explain to people the rationale behind the resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the 'imposition' of the Hindi language in the state.

DMK senior leader RS Bharti and DMK North MLA Thalapathy attended the public meeting in Madurai.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Says if Minor Girl in Brothel Complains of Forceful Sex, Customer Can't Be Let Off.

In the public meeting, the speakers explained the resolution that was adopted in the TN Assembly against the "imposition" of the Hindi language which urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on the official language.

"DMK party is more than 70-year-old party and we have been fighting against the imposition the of Hindi language for almost 50 years. DMK leader M Karunanidhi came into politics to protest against the imposition the of Hindi language. DMK leader Karunanidhi fought against the imposition of Hindi till his death," said RS Bharti.

Also Read | Odisha Consumer Court Orders Shopping Mall To Pay Rs 25,000 for Charging Rs 6 for Carry Bag.

He further said that DMK will oppose anyone if the mother tongue Tamil is affected.

"The first anti-Hindi protest was held in Madurai, we were jailed for one and a half years for participating in the anti-Hindi protest. BJP people are talking without knowing the history," said the DMK leader.

He said former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran sacked 10 DMK MLAs who burnt a copy of the law against Hindi imposition but Chief Minister MK Stalin brought a resolution in the Assembly against Hindi imposition.

"West Bengal took the Tamil Nadu government's anti-Hindi imposition resolution as a model. The government of Kerala will also bring a resolution against Hindi in the State," he added.

Earlier on October 13, the ruling DMK's youth and students wing announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu regarding the imposition of Hindi by the Centre.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Centre against the alleged imposition of the Hindi language. Stalin, in his statement, listed out the sacrifices youngsters, made in history against "Hindi imposition" and said, "not to impose another language war on us".

On October 10, Stalin tweeted: "The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for Hindi Imposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul."

"If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP government would do well to learn lessons from the anti-Hindi agitations in the past," Stalin added in his tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)