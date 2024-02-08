New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha MP T Siva on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of suppressing States ruled by opposition parties.

He made the remarks while participating in the Kerala ruling alliance, Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the central government's alleged discrimination towards Kerala.

"I have participated on behalf of the DMK party, party president and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin to show solidarity for the protest," Siva told ANI.

"The BJP-led union government is behaving with an authoritarian approach and suppressing the states ruled by opposition parties. The union government is assuming more and more powers. The governors in opposition party ruling states behave in excess. Even the unanimously passed legislation from assemblies isn't getting the assent of governors," he alleged.

Today's protest was led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and saw participation of Ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the State.

The legislators were seen raising slogans against the central government and holding banner that read "Fight to protect Federalism".

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar.

DMK Minister P Thiaga Rajan represented his party in the protest after Tamil Nadu Chief minister Stalin endorsed the protests led by his Kerala counterpart.

Addressing the protestors at Jantar Mantar, CM Vijayan asserted that the fight will strive to maintain balance in Centre-State relations.

"Today, we are at a historical juncture of the Indian republic. A democracy that was envisaged as a 'Union of States' is slowly and steadily being crippled into an undemocratic 'Union over States'. We are seeing its manifestations around the country, especially in opposition-ruled states," Vijayan said.

"We have all come together to register our strong protest against this and to preserve the federal structure of India. Today we are marking the beginning of a renewed fight that would herald a dawn of ensuring equitable treatment of the States. This fight would also strive to maintain a balance in the Centre-State relations. Thus, February 8, 2024, is going to be a red letter day in the history of the Republic of India," he added.

He also thanked the state governments and opposition political parties whose representatives have joined the LDF-led protest today.

"At the outset, let me extend a warm welcome and convey greetings to all those who have gathered here representing various State Governments and opposition political parties. The fight to ensure that India remains a sovereign secular democratic republic, with federalism as its hallmark, will be a long-drawn one. Let this be an opportunity for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to this struggle," the Kerala Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the protest, LDF convenor EP Jayarajan said that they are raising people's demands through the mega agitation.

"We are raising the people's demands. Yesterday it was Karnataka, today it is Kerala, tomorrow other states will also come," Jayarajan said.

Kerala Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran said, "Due to the central government's activities, they are not in favour of keeping up the constitution. We wanted to get some help as far as the constitution is concerned, but they refused." (ANI)

