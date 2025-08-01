New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Friday morning moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of house business in upper house of Parliament to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In the notice, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the SIR drive in Bihar raises concerns about the disenfranchisement of citizens and threatens universal adult franchise in the country.

"I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other Rule in the revised List of Business, for August 1 2025, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: To discuss the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which raises concerns about the disenfranchisement of citizens and threatens universal adult franchise in the country," the notice read.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Upper House on Friday and demanded a discussion on the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States.

He gave the notice to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

He wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to a very important and serious issue that is linked to India's economic, trade and diplomatic policy. By the United States of America, a tariff of 25% has been imposed on India's major exports in sectors such as auto components, electronics, jewellery, textiles and processed food from August 2025."

Sanjay Singh added, "In addition, economic punitive action has been taken on India's defence and energy relations with Russia, which has not only caused massive economic instability but has also seen widespread panic among domestic and international investors."

Rajya Sabha is set to take up significant legislative and procedural business, including a statutory resolution seeking the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the consideration of the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution for approval of the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025, according to the List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Both houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21. (ANI)

