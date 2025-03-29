Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced protests against the Union Government over the issue of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) payments.

DMK is protesting all across Tamil Nadu with all its union branches against the Union Government not providing Rs 4304 crore due to Tamil Nadu under the 100-day work guarantee scheme.

Protests are being held in 1,170 locations across 850 DMK union branches, gathering those involved in the 100-day work scheme to participate in the demonstration.

DMK MP TR Balu led the protests on the outskirts of Chennai in Paranipudur in Kanchipuram. During the protests, TR Balu stated that the scheme was the initiative of DMK leader M Karunanidhi and guaranteed employment. He added that it would give employment to rural people for at least 100 days.

"DMK will continue its struggle in the public interest. In MNREGA, more than Rs 5,000 crores have been reduced from last year to this year, as per the reply given by the minister...We have already taken the issue and this demonstration will continue. The Union Govt is reducing the sanctioned budget each and every year...", TR Balu said during the protests to ANI.

He added that the scheme is 100 percent owned by the Union Government, and there were no issues with the scheme's wages until the UPA government was in power.

The DMK MP said that they have asked the parliament why the employees have not been paid for the past five months, but the Union Agriculture Minister has not given a proper answer.

He added that the Union Government is trying to eradicate the scheme and that the DMK is protesting in more than 1,000 places in Tamil Nadu. Balu stated that he is sure that the issue will reflect in the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier, Opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest over the MNREGA issue outside the premises of Parliament on Tuesday. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had also joined the protest for a short period of time.

MNREGA aims to provide at least 100 days of paid work each year to rural household. It was passed in September 2005 and implemented in February 2006. (ANI)

