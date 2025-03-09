Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs on Sunday met and passed a resolution to raise the delimitation exercise issue in the parliament session, which is scheduled to resume from March 10.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of all MPs headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party participated in the meeting that was held in Chennai's Anna Arivalayam.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: Cadaver Dogs Identify Human Presence Under Rubble at SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool District (Watch Video).

Three resolutions were passed in the meeting, stressing that the delimitation exercise is the centre of the issue in the upcoming parliament session, and also a resolution was passed thanking Chief Minister Stalin for taking up the delimitation exercise issue.

One resolution read "DMK MPs will raise voice in Parliament supporting the efforts of Chief Minister M K Stalin to safeguard the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies. This meeting passes resolution that MPs will raise this issue in Parliament and will attain victory by fighting without losing single constituency for Tamil Nadu and maintaining the proportionality of Tamil Nadu constituencies"

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Mini Truck Near Azadpur Balaji Tower.

Another resolution stated that DMK will coordinate with other states, including Karnataka and Kerala and others, for a fight against delimitation

The resolution says, "coordinating with other states which are also loosing constituencies because of delimitation. This meeting passes resolution, MPs will take responsibility that they will work together with alliance party MPs to coordinate seven States -Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab for the fight against delimitation, which are the states in possible danger to lose constituencies in the elimitation exercise."

The third resolution read, "With DMK MPs, alliance MPs, INDIA alliance MPs resolution passed to coordinate all Democratic forces against delimitation and to continuously raise voice in Parliament session, which to begin by March 10."

According to DMK team, one minister has been assigned to each State to give an invite in person for the meeting on delimitation, which is proposed by the DMK on March 22 at Chennai.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin called for a joint effort from various political parties to raise their voices against Delimitation, calling for a Joint Action Committee meeting on March 22 to be held in Chennai, inviting representatives from various political parties to join against the "blatant assault on federalism." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)