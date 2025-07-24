Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday hit back at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism of dynastic politics, defending Chief Minister MK Stalin's political journey and accusing the AIADMK of having its own legacy of elevation through personal proximity rather than merit.

Responding to Palaniswami's remarks that the DMK promotes hereditary leadership, Elangovan pointed to AIADMK's own past following the death of its founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) in 1987.

He said, "He should also tell what happened in AIADMK when MGR died - his wife Janaki Ramachandran, who was never in politics, became the Chief Minister. Jayalalitha, who joined the party only in 1982, became the next CM. In AIADMK, those who fall at the feet of Sasikala can become CM."

Contrasting that with MK Stalin's rise in the DMK, Elangovan said, "This is not the case with DMK. MK Stalin's active political works gave him leadership. He worked for the party even after he was imprisoned under MISA and then elected as the CM by the MLAs."

Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK on Tuesday, accusing the party of promoting dynasty politics and asserting that the 2026 assembly elections will bring an end to what he called the DMK's "family rule."

Addressing a gathering, Palaniswami underlined his humble background and questioned the idea that political leadership should be limited to one family.

""I am a farmer. Can't a farmer become the Chief Minister? Has Tamil Nadu been permanently handed over to the DMK? In AIADMK, anyone can become CM. We're not a family-run party. Dynasties have ended in India, but DMK is trying to bring one back."

Taking direct aim at the DMK's leadership structure, EPS said, "The 2026 election will put an end to that. Should it always be Karunanidhi, Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Inbanidhi? Are there no other capable people in the party (DMK) and the country?"

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election will be held in 2026. The AIADMK and BJP have already joined hands to face the Chief Minister, MK Stalin-led DMK. (ANI)

