New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a pod-style hotel named 'The Metrostay' within the New Delhi Metro Station. It offers commuters and travelers an affordable and convenient lodging option.

With prices starting at just Rs 400, the facility is designed to serve those in transit, especially passengers using the nearby Airport Express Line and New Delhi Railway Station.

The 'Metrostay' offers cozy bunk beds in a clean, well-lit dormitory-style rooms. Each guest is assigned a digital locker to store personal belongings securely. For professionals on the move, a dedicated co-working space is also available. The facility includes a games area with indoor recreational activities like carrom and a mini-theater where guests can enjoy movies and live screenings.

To ensure safety and comfort for all, especially female travelers, the Metrostay provides separate dormitories and washrooms for women.

Speaking about the facility, Altamash, the store manager of Metrostay, said, "This pod hotel started in January. There are around 150 dormitory beds available. People can register through both Goibibo and walk-in options. We have several facilities like a theatre, lounge area, and game zone. We also have separate dormitories and washroom facilities for females. We're currently working on private rooms as well, and those will be launched soon."

The concept has received a warm response from guests. Sachin, a frequent visitor to Delhi, shared his experience: "I come to Delhi frequently and usually stay at different homestays. I recently found out about this place--Metrostay is the best dormitory stay I've experienced so far. There's a lot of open space here, and from a technology standpoint, they have self-check-in through the phone. There's an open theatre where you can watch cricket or enjoy other entertainment and a co-working space for your official work. The rates are very affordable considering the facilities provided."

Another guest, Adarsh Kumar, a lawyer by profession, said, "I often have to come to Delhi for court-related work, and I used to stay at relatives' or friends' places, which was sometimes inconvenient. But this pod hotel has made things much more convenient. The management here is very good. It's clean and well-maintained despite being low-cost. Each room has 6-8 beds, along with useful features like a water bottle holder and a mobile charging stand. I would rate it 8 to 9 out of 10. We can also enjoy indoor games here."

With its strategic location and modern facilities, 'Metrostay' offers a smart, budget-friendly alternative for travelers and working professionals. The DMRC's initiative not only enhances passenger experience but also reflects a growing trend of integrating utility-driven services into urban transit infrastructure.

By launching The Metrostay, DMRC is setting a new benchmark for metro systems across India. It is showing how transportation hubs can evolve into multi-functional spaces that cater to the evolving needs of urban commuters. (ANI)

