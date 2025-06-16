Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 16 (ANI): The DNA Lab of the Directorate of Forensic Science in Gujarat has emerged as the focal point of a large-scale identification initiative. Scientists and forensic specialists are diligently working to recognise the victims using advanced DNA testing techniques.

The Air India flight that was travelling from Ahmedabad to London met with disaster shortly after taking off on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 241 of the 242 individuals aboard. Among the passengers were 230 civilians along with 12 crew members. The sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian descent, is currently receiving medical care. Additionally, at least 33 others, including residents and MBBS students residing in a nearby doctors' hostel, also perished when the plane crashed into the building.

At the DNA Lab, the process of identification is segmented into four essential stages, each vital for obtaining precise genetic profiles from the remains. The procedure initiates in the Isolation Lab, where human remains and postmortem samples sourced from the crash site are analysed. Forensic professionals tackle challenging materials like charred bones, teeth, and tissue fragments. These materials undergo chemical treatment and are processed with advanced machinery to extract DNA even from the most compromised samples.

After DNA extraction, it proceeds to the Quantification Lab. This lab's role is to assess the quality and quantity of the DNA. Tools such as real-time PCR (RT-PCR) machines and automated liquid handling systems guarantee that only suitable samples are sent for subsequent processing.

The third phase occurs in the PCR Lab, where the DNA is amplified to ensure sufficient material for precise analysis. A thermal cycler machine is utilised alongside STR (Short Tandem Repeat) kits to amplify the DNA sequences.

In the final stage, the Sequencing Lab analyses the amplified DNA using advanced sequencing machines. The information gained from this stage is utilised by senior scientists to create detailed DNA profiles. These profiles are subsequently compared with reference samples provided by the victims' families, enabling officials to verify the identities of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Directorate has requested that family members submit DNA samples to hasten the identification procedure. (ANI)

