Nashik, Sep 25 (PTI) Police in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday asked people not to believe in rumours and fake messages about child-lifter gangs being active in the city.

Such messages have been doing the rounds on social media over the past few days, all of which are fake, he said.

In some cases, police register an abduction case if a child goes missing, but these are not the handiwork of such gangs as it is found that the minor has run away from home, he added.

An official release from the police issued on Sunday said, "However, the fact is there is no such gang active in the city and it's a rumour. No one should believe it and do anything wrong"

It also said action would be taken against those who assault people on suspicion of being child-lifters, adding that the duty of the public in such cases was to inform police immediately.

An official said the child-lifting rumours may have started after a 21-year-old man tried to play a prank on his friend by meeting the latter in a burkha on September 23.

Passersby noticed something amiss as the person in burkha was wearing men's shoes and pinned him down, he said.

The man was beaten up by a mob, and he was charged under various Indian Penal Code sections for the prank that caused panic among people.

