Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairperson Anit Thapa on Saturday accused the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) of playing politics with the people of the hills and trying to disturb the peace of the region.

"Do not disturb hills in the name of Gorkhaland. A permanent solution is nothing but misguiding people," Thapa said.

Also Read | At the Invitation of EAM, Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Earlier speaking to reporters Thapa said that GJM withdrawing from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was a "political stunt."

"It is a political stunt of the GJM. They are doing politics in the name of Gorkhaland, but people are not stupid. They are trying to misguide the people of the hills," said Thapa.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Attempts Suicide After In-Laws 'Kidnap' His Wife in Ahmedabad.

Thapa, the Chief of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha said that they are presently targeting the development of the hills and not focussing on the demand of separate statehood.

"We proved the majority in the Darjeeling Municipality and won the municipality. Democracy has been restored in Darjeeling again. Our target is to develop hills. We are not focussing on separate statehood now," he added.

Expressing faith in Mamata Banerjee, Thapa said, "We are with the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal Government."

"We are trying to develop the hills from every corner. They said that they are withdrawing support from the GTA. It is just politics, nothing else," he added.

"We are the allies of the TMC and it is just a political alliance. We will meet Mamata Banerjee soon over the issues related to GTA," he added.

The GJM has recently withdrawn its support from the GTA agreement. GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing them the party's withdrawal of support as a signatory to the memorandum of agreement of GTA was signed on July 18, 2012.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is a semi-autonimous council for the development of hills,Terai and Dooars region.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)