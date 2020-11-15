Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): The doctors in Gujarat's Sir Sayajirao General Hospital celebrated Diwali with the stable COVID-19 patients on Saturday.

"We had planned to celebrate Diwali with the stable COVID-19 patients who didn't need supplemental oxygen supply much. We lit up diyas in a dark room and prayed to God to remove the darkness and bright light in this COVID-19 situation," said Dr Belim, administrative nodal officer of the Corona building at the SSG Hospital.

Another doctor said they celebrated Diwali following the social distancing norms. "We want to spread the message that we corona warriors are playing the role of deepak (lamp) to bring light in the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic. But our main motto to celebrate the festival with the patients was that they do not miss their family," said Dr Vaishali.

The efforts made by the hospital paid and the patients seemed happy.

"I am really happy today, missed my family but here I got one more family," said a COVID patient.

Another echoed: "I was missing my family but after seeing everyone celebrating the festival, I too started to enjoy."

With 44,684 new COVID-19 infections reported on November 14, India's tallysurged to 87,73,479, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 520 new coronavirus deaths were reported on the same day, taking the toll to1,29,188.

Now the total number of active cases stands at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 on November 14. As 47,992 people recovered on Saturday, the total recoveries in thecountry reached 81,63,572. (ANI)

