Ghaziabad, November 15: Despite a ban imposed by the Uttar Pradesh Government on the sale and use of firecrackers in NCR, people burst firecrackers in Ghaziabad to celebrate Diwali on Saturday evening. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ban on the sale or use of firecrackers in NCR - Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Bulandshahr - till November end to battle high levels of pollution.

Meanwhile, the bursting of firecrackers could be heard in various parts of the national capital last night, including the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi despite a ban. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30. Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 15, 2020.

The air quality dipped to "severe" at several places across Delhi last night owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same. Also Read | COVID-19 Patients and Doctors at Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara Celebrate Diwali, Hospital Staff Seen Lighting Diyas in PPE Kits (Watch Video).

A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places across the national capital as the Diwali celebrations came to an end late last night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)