New Delhi, July 1 (PTI) As people from different walks of life honour them on National Doctors' Day, medical practitioners say behind every white coat is someone holding another person's world together with quiet strength and daily courage.

This year's theme, "Behind the Mask, Who is Our Hero", offers a poignant lens into the lives of doctors who stand at the intersection of science, service and sacrifice. Every doctor has a story of long nights, impossible choices, quiet victories and, sometimes, silent grief.

Whether in rural clinics or tertiary hospitals, in ICUs or in outreach camps, doctors are the constant, the steady hands and compassionate hearts that hold together families, communities and often life itself.

"What doctors carry with them isn't just medical expertise, it's emotional courage, unshakable ethics, and relentless purpose. On Doctors' Day, we reflect on this deep responsibility," said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services.

Leading a healthcare organisation means seeing both the frontlines and the framework that supports it, he said.

"Behind every white coat is someone quietly holding another person's world together. Their work is sacred, their impact immeasurable," Dr Bajaj said.

Dr Sunil Khetrapal, Director, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), reflected, "Being a doctor is not about perfection, but presence with steady hands and an open heart, even in exhaustion. Doctors' Day is a reminder to honour the quiet strength and daily courage that define this calling."

Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis(India), shared, "In public health, we see healthcare not just as treatment, but as dignity restored, vision regained, lives reimagined.

"Our doctors are not only healers, they are changemakers, often in the most underserved corners."

"Doctors' Day is a moment to honour not just their knowledge, but their empathy. Behind the mask is someone who listens, who comforts, and who makes sure no one is left behind. That, to me, is the true spirit of medicine," he says

Dr Anmol Chugh, Associate Director of Plastics and Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said that Doctors' Day is a chance to reflect on that responsibility and honour the human side of healthcare that often goes unseen.

"Every day, we meet people at some of the most difficult moments in their lives. It's not just about treating illness - it's about listening, showing compassion, and earning trust.

"Behind every mask is someone working quietly to bring hope and healing, even in the toughest situations," Dr Chugh said.

As India expresses collective gratitude to doctors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, "Our doctors have made a mark for their dexterity and diligence. Equally notable is their spirit of compassion.

"They are truly protectors of health and pillars of humanity. Their contribution in strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure is indeed exceptional."

