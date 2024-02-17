Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): On Saturday morning, a team of 25 doctors, consisting of members of the Allahabad Medical Association, embarked on a cycling journey from Prayagraj to Ayodhya to seek blessings at the revered Ram Lala temple.

The cycling expedition included two stops, the first at Pratapgarh and the second at Sultanpur, where locals warmly welcomed the team.

The cyclists chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' as they commenced their journey to Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Medical Association also greeted the cyclists on the Ayodhya highway. The main objectives of this cycling pilgrimage were to seek darshan of Lord Rama and to promote the importance of cycling for maintaining good health.

The team, comprising doctors aged 40 to 65, was joined by several advocates, delivering a powerful message on the significance of cycling for overall well-being.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anil Shukla, said, "We have a cycling team known as 'two wheel thrills'. We had gone to nearby journeys before, but this time our plan is to visit Ayodhya, to seek the blessings of Shri Ram."

Another participant of the cycling rally, Dr Ashok Gupta said, "We usually do cycling to raise awareness on health, this time we have embarked on a journey to Ayodhya. The simplest way to avoid health risks is cycling. Our objective is to visit Ayodhya and raise health awareness among the people by cycling".

The Ram Temple was thrown open to the general public after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed on January 22.

Soon after the temple was open to public, huge influx of devotees continue to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram.

Earlier this week, megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Ram Lalla, weeks after attending its grand inauguration with son Abhishek Bachchan. (ANI)

