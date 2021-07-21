Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 21 (PTI) In a very critical operation, a team of doctors at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) here on Wednesday removed an ovarian tumour weighing 30 kg from a 16-year-old girl, a senior medical practitioner of the establishment said.

AMCH Principal Sanjiv Kakati said that the girl, who hails from Panitola in Golaghat district, was admitted to the hospital around a week back and was in a very critical condition due to intubation difficulties at the first attempt.

"Later, our senior doctor Karuna Das successfully resuscitated and intubated her after a technically challenging manoeuvre.

"It was densely adherent and had a large fluid mass making the girl's daily life very difficult. She had to undergo a life-saving emergency operation," Kakati said.

Though the surgery was not scheduled for Wednesday, the emergency operation was conducted after the girl complained of breathing problems in the morning and she was operated with ventilator support, he said.

The AMCH's emergency gynaecology and anaesthesia team, led by Professor R Sonowal along with his colleagues Dr Pranati Dutta and Dr Aiswarya Lekshmi conducted the four-hour long very critical surgery, Kakati said.

"We are happy to share that our doctors successfully removed the ovarian mass of around 30 kg from the girl after the very challenging surgery. During the operation, she was given three units of blood," the AMCH principal said.

The patient's vitals are stable after extubation and she has been kept under observation in the High Dependence Unit (HDU), he added.

