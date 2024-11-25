New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed the heads of school to arrange information of the minority students for financial assistance under the "Financial Assistance for the Educationally and Economically Backward Minorities (EBM)" scheme.

In a circular, the DoE directed all school heads to ensure that necessary information is gathered and uploaded to the online student module by December 15.

The directive outlines the eligibility criteria for the scheme, which is open to the Muslim and Buddhist students currently enrolled in classes 1 to 12.

Additionally, the annual parental income of applicants must not exceed Rs 2 lakh, it stated.

The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 500 per annum for the students in classes one to eight and Rs 1,000 per annum for those in classes nine to twelve.

The circular also emphasises the responsibility of school heads to thoroughly verify the students' eligibility. This includes checking identification documents and bank account details to ensure accurate data submission.

