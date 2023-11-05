Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A family in Dombivali in Thane district marked the 'tervi' or 13th day rituals of a deceased kin by organising a blood camp.

One of the family members of deceased Kusum Lahu Patil, a resident of Hetutne village, said she died after her children ran from pillar to post in vain to get O-positive blood for her.

"This made us realise the importance of blood and all us decided to hold a blood donation camp as part of the 13th rituals along with bhajans. This is a good precedent and we hope more people will come up with such initiatives," former sarpanch Dileep Maharaj Patil said.

