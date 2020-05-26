India News | Domestic Flight Operations Resume from Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Domestic flight operations resumed at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam airport today, amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.

People at the airport were seen following social distancing norms. Thermal screening of passengers was also done by authorities. Employees at the airport were seen disinfecting the luggage of passengers.

Six domestic flights are scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam airport today, and authorities have made arrangements for their screening. Buses have also been arranged for sending passengers to their homes or if needed, to quarantine facilities.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. (ANI)

