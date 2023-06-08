New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old domestic help was on Thursday rescued from the house of an Income Tax officer in Gurugram where she was allegedly held hostage by her employer for six months, the NCW said.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) said it has sought a detailed report on the matter from the DCP, Gurugram (East) and the victim's statement within two days.

The matter came to light after the NCW received a video recorded by the girl where she was seeking help.

The girl was brought from West Bengal to Gurugram by a job agent and was sent as a domestic help to the IT officer's house, where she had been working for the past six months, the commission said in a statement.

"However, she was not paid for her services and was not allowed to move out or go home. The victim, with the help of another domestic helper, managed to make a video and requested to be taken back home," the NCW said.

On receiving the video and collecting more details on her situation from the Mission Mukti Foundation, the commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter and contacted the police, it added.

Subsequently, a police team, with the help of the Mission Mukti Foundation and rescued the girl on Thursday. The girl was shifted to a shelter home and her statement was recorded, the NCW said.

