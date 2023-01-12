Koppal (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy said that he is not afraid of confiscation of his property in connection with the mining case after the High Court expressed deep regret over the state government's failure to take any action to confiscate 219 additional properties belonging him.

Reddy is one of the accused in the illegal mining case.

Speaking to the reporter, Reddy said, "I was in a 4x5 feet space in the jail and now I am not afraid of confiscation of property. During my arrest, they had confiscated property worth Rs 1,200 crore. That 1,200 crores property is 4,000 crores now. I will not cry anymore." He added, "That my tears ended 12 years ago."

"No matter what anyone does, I am back in politics. My goal is to develop Gangavati. Elections are still 3 months away, let's see what happens. There is an accusation against me in the court, it will all come out," said Reddy.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday slammed the BJP government for not allowing the confiscation of property belonging to mining magnate and politician Gali Janardhana Reddy.

The bench questioned the government as to why it has not decided to give consent for five years.

"According to the government, inaction can also be an 'action'. However, this is not acceptable to the court," the bench said.

The court also directed the government to clarify this.

On August 30, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought the government's consent to confiscate Janardhana Reddy's property, alleging that he had illegally accumulated assets.

However, the government has not yet agreed. Following this development, the CBI approached the court seeking direction to the government in this regard.

The CBI said that the investigation revealed that 219 new properties were found in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and that these properties were purchased through illegal sources of income.

Also, after this Reddy is selling his properties in Kurnool and Rangareddy districts, the agency claimed.

Recently, Reddy has announced a new political party ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka and has also started campaigning. (ANI)

