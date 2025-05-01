Patna (Bihar) [India], May 1 (ANI): After the Centre decided to include caste in the forthcoming census, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that it is a victory for Lalu Yadav and their ideology, claiming that the BJP was compelled to do it.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi highlighted that RJD Chief Lalu Yadav had said that even if the RSS people had to be made to do the caste census by holding their ears, it would be done.

"Lalu Yadav kept fighting continuously, whether in Parliament or on the streets, he has always raised this issue. When our Mahagathbandhan government was formed, we conducted the census here based on a proper investigation. In 2015, Lalu ji said that even if the RSS people had to be made to do it by holding their ears, it would be done. Today, they are compelled to do it; that's why they are doing it. Who was opposing it for so many days? We have been fighting for this from the very beginning," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"Now, we don't know when the census will actually happen--there is already a delay of four years. It should be conducted before the delimitation process begins. Let's see when it happens. This is a victory for Lalu ji and our ideology. We achieved this through struggle," the former Bihar Deputy CM said.

A poster congratulating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav was put up outside the party's state headquarters in Patna on Thursday, following the Centre's announcement to integrate the caste census with the upcoming national census.

The banner on the poster hailed the leadership of both Lalu and Tejashwi, crediting their persistent demand for a caste-based census and termed it a victory.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the approval of the decision is yet another example of how socialist ideas, once dismissed or ridiculed, are eventually adopted by mainstream political forces.

"What we socialists proposed 30 years ago--be it reservation, caste census, equality, fraternity, secularism--others take decades to follow. There is still a long way to go. But make no mistake--we will keep making these Sanghis dance to our agenda," Lalu Yadav said.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added. (ANI)

