Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin hit out at Centre on Wednesday over the actions by central agencies in the country.

Pointing out a recent interview of PM Modi by a regional channel in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin said, "Even the interviewer was shocked when PM Modi said there was no link between ED actions and him. Honourable PM, don't you know the arrests of Jharkhand CM and Delhi CM? It wasn't known to you?"

Also Read | Sanjay Nirupam Expelled: Congress Expels Maharashtra Leader for Six Years for Indiscipline, Making Anti-Party Statements.

"Even Congress accounts were frozen by IT, is this also not known to you? Pity. You don't know what IT, CBI, and ED are doing in the country. We trust you. Really, we trust your words. But don't misjudge the people," he remarked.

He further questioned the Prime Minister about the achievements of the BJP-led central government for the state.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh; Meets Delhi CM's Wife After Release From Jail (Watch Video).

"Recently, PM Modi did a shoot wearing a vesthi (dhothi) in the name of an interview for one Tamil channel. We could have appreciated it, at least if he spoke the truth. If he had said he gave jobs to 2 crore youth per year, if he had said he retrieved all black money from the banks, if he had said farmers income has been doubled, cost of living has been reduced, and Tamil Nadu fishermen arrests have been stopped. We would have appreciated him. But such things were not mentioned in that interview," CM Stalin said.

"I keep on asking what the achievements of the BJP government in Tamil Nadu have been in the last 10 years. They have created confusion with that interview, whether it is news time or comedy time," he added.

All 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes in all phases has been scheduled for June 4.

Tamil Nadu sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha, with 7 reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) won 37 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) got one each.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)