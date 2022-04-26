Itanagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the Vidya Vistar (V2) scheme of New Delhi-based Hindu College, through which it will partner with three colleges in the North East including the Dorjee Khandu Government College at Tawang.

The other two colleges to be included in the partnership programme are North Kamrup College, Guwahati and Nar Bahadur Bhandari College at Tadong in Sikkim.

Attending the launch through the virtual mode from Tawang, Khandu on Monday expressed gratitude to Delhi University and his alma mater Hindu College on behalf of the people of North East and Arunachal Pradesh in particular for accepting to collaborate and partner with the three colleges in the region as mentor under the novel initiative of DU's Vidya-Vistar, an official communique said.

"The Vidya Vistar initiative of DU will open channels of communication and exchange among academic institutions which has tremendous potential to improve outcomes. The best part is that colleges like the Hindu College will be mentoring colleges in remote areas," he observed.

The Vidya Vistar scheme is based on the principle of mutual respect, cooperation and sharing between two academic institutions.

Khandu expressed optimism that the Dorjee Khandu Government College and the other two colleges – one in Assam and the other in Sikkim - will benefit a lot from the pool of resources, knowledge and expertise of Hindu College, one of the top ranking colleges in the country.

The chief minister hoped that through this venture, Hindu College's expertise in the field of sciences, humanities and arts, its resources in the library and several other academic activities, facilities such as participation in workshops and short-term value-added courses will be made available to the three colleges in the northeast.

As augmenting the capacity of faculty members is one of the primary steps for enhancing academic capital of an educational institution, Khandu suggested that the faculty members of the colleges be provided professional training and exposures to enhance their capabilities through online as well as offline endeavours.

"I call upon the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Government College, to make optimal use of this opportunity so that our students, who are the future of our state and the country, benefit the most and add quality to the pool of human resource of the country," Khandu added.

